ST. LOUIS -- Cardinals second baseman Masyn Winn left Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies because of lower back spasms.

Winn played the first inning of the game, but did not go onto the field for the second.

The Cardinals moved catcher Pedro Pagés to second base. Pagés has played catcher or first base in his two major league seasons.

Rookie Thomas Saggese, who was playing second base, moved to shortstop.

Rookie Yohel Pozo took over at catcher and assumed Winn's spot at ninth in the batting order. Pozo has played in 22 MLB games. He made his St. Louis debut Monday -- his first game in the majors since 2021.