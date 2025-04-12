Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Washington Nationals placed shortstop CJ Abrams on the 10-day injured list on Saturday because of a right hip flexor strain.

Abrams first experienced discomfort during the Nationals' home series against Arizona last week and it then flared up again on Friday, when Washington opened a road series in Miami. He was removed after the third inning and underwent an imaging test Saturday that confirmed the strain.

"I told him today to get this thing to calm down and get it right so it doesn't become a bigger issue," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said before Saturday's game. "In a week and a half, hopefully he'll be ready to go."

Abrams, 24, has four homers through his first 11 games this season.

"CJ wants to play every day," Martinez said. "He wasn't happy about it. But this was the second stint that it was bothering him. We're going to try to get him all healed up so it's something that he won't have to worry about for the rest of the year."

The Nationals recalled infielder Nasim Nunez from Triple-A Rochester in the corresponding move. Nunez was a Rule 5 selection last season, Nunez and appeared in 51 games for Washington. The 34-year-old, who was with the team in Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida last month, joins the active roster for the first time this year. In 10 games at Rochester, he hit .192 with three RBIs and five stolen bases.

