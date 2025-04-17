Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Angels signed reliever Hector Neris to a minor league contract and assigned him Thursday to their team in the Arizona Complex League.

The 35-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment by Atlanta after he gave up five runs in two appearances during the Braves' opening series at San Diego.

Neris was the Philadelphia Phillies' closer in 2017-19, compiling 65 saves during that span. With the Houston Astros two years ago, Neris had a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances.

The Angels' 6.11 bullpen ERA ranks 29th in the majors.