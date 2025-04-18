Jazz Chisholm Jr. does not agree with a called strike three and gets thrown out of the game for arguing. (0:44)

Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount, the result of his actions during Thursday night's win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon for arguing after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low.

Minutes later, he posted on his X account, "Not even f---ing close!!!!!" then deleted the post.

"I didn't think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably," Chisholm said after the game. "I'm a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I'm right and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset.

"I lost my emotions. I lost my cool. I got to be better than that. ... I'm definitely mad at myself for losing my cool."

Michael Hill, the league's senior vice president for on-field operations, said Friday's discipline was for Chisholm's "conduct, including his violation of Major League Baseball's Social Media Policy for Major League Players."

MLB regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits "displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire."

Chisholm will appeal, according to manager Aaron Boone, and he was in the lineup Friday, batting fifth and playing second base against the Rays at Steinbrenner Field.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.