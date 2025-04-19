Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander John Brebbia on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right triceps strain and recalled left-hander Bailey Horn from Triple-A Toledo.

The move comes one day after the Tigers placed right-handed reliever Beau Brieske (ankle) on the IL.

Brebbia, 34, was 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. Over eight major league seasons with five different clubs, he is 16-21 with a 3.73 ERA in 362 appearances (21 starts).

Horn, 27, has just 18 major league appearances, all in relief with the Boston Red Sox last season, when he went 1-1 with a 6.50 ERA.