The Colorado Rockies placed starting shortstop Ezequiel Tovar on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hip contusion and recalled infielder Aaron Schunk from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Rockies also placed outfielder Brenton Doyle on the bereavement list, while outfielder Jordan Beck was recalled.

Tovar, 23, last played in Tuesday's road game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and was in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale before he was a late scratch. He has just one hit in his past 19 at-bats over five games. His IL move is retroactive to Wednesday.

"This was unfortunate," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "There were a couple of plays, over the course of this year, where he dove, landed on his hip, and it's bruised. He's in some discomfort."

In 16 games this season, Tovar is batting .212 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs. In four seasons with Colorado, he is a career .258 hitter with 42 home runs and 157 RBIs in 335 games, and he was named the National League's Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop last season.

Schunk, 27, made his major league debut last season and played in 39 games in 2024 while batting .234 with two home runs and seven RBIs. He was batting .283 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 13 games at Albuquerque.

Doyle, 26, is batting .315 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 13 games this season, while Beck, who turned 24 on Saturday, was 3-for-20 with an RBI in nine games for Colorado earlier this season.

Colorado also transferred left-hander Austin Gomber (shoulder) to the 60-day IL. The 31-year-old hasn't pitched this season.

