The Los Angeles Dodgers placed veteran right-hander Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list with forearm tightness while right-hander Evan Phillips was activated for the first time this season.

Treinen had lingering forearm discomfort that was aggravated during a throwing session Friday. The 36-year-old was 0-2 in eight appearances to start the season with two saves and a 3.38 ERA.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Treinen would undergo imaging on his throwing arm on Saturday.

"It was just some forearm tightness, so we want to get to the bottom of it," Roberts said. "Don't know how long it'll be. I appreciate Blake for letting us know his discomfort."

In 11 major league seasons, including five with the Dodgers, Treinen is 43-36 with 82 saves and a 2.79 ERA in 507 appearances (seven starts).

Phillips, 30, has been out with a rotator cuff injury that cost him a spot on the team's World Series roster last season. Phillips was 5-1 with 18 saves and a 3.62 ERA in 61 relief appearances last season.

In seven seasons, including the last four with the Dodgers, he is 16-12 with a 3.43 ERA and 45 saves in 243 appearances (one start).