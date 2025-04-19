Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, announced the birth of their first child Saturday.

"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote in an Instagram post. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

The Dodgers placed Ohtani on MLB's paternity list prior to their series opener Friday night against the Texas Rangers.

Manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers that Ohtani texted him and said he would rejoin the club for the series finale Sunday.

Ohtani can miss up to three games while on leave. The Dodgers have an off day Monday, then play the Cubs in Chicago on Tuesday.

Ohtani, 30, posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and Tanaka, 28, a former professional basketball player from his native Japan, were expecting a baby in 2025.

