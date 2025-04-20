Alex Verdugo drives in the go-ahead run for the Braves with a liner down the right-field line. (0:25)

ATLANTA -- Alex Verdugo shook his head when reminded the Atlanta Braves are 2-0 since he was recalled this week.

"I'm not taking credit for it yet," Verdugo said.

Even so, Verdugo's four hits and two runs scored in Saturday night's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins provided evidence he has given a spark to the offense as the team's new leadoff hitter and starting left fielder.

With Verdugo in the lineup, the Braves have posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Verdugo's four hits included two doubles and a sixth-inning single that drove in the go-ahead run.

"It feels good," Verdugo said. "Obviously, being at the top of the lineup, kind of instantly thrown into it, get on base, have good at-bats, things like that. And I think for me it feels good to get some hits."

Verdugo was recalled Thursday to help boost a slumping offense after signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20.

When asked after Saturday night's game what he expected when Verdugo was added to the roster, manager Brian Snitker said, "Just professional at-bats, good at-bats, which he's done already."

Added Snitker: "It's kind of why we're excited about getting him here."

Bryan De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett with Verdugo's arrival. In his first two games, Verdugo has started in left field with Michael Harris II in center and Jarred Kelenic in right field.

The left-handed hitting Verdugo has a career batting average of .272. He could retain a starting job even after 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from surgery to repair his torn left ACL, perhaps in May.

The 28-year-old Verdugo hit .233 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs for the New York Yankees in 2024 following four seasons with Boston. He had an $8.7 million base salary last season and earned $50,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

Snitker hopes Verdugo's disciplined at-bats have an impact on others in the lineup.

"He gives me a lot of information from his first at-bat," Harris said. "It helps me out as another lefty."