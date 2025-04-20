Shohei Ohtani crushes a no-doubter to level the score for the Dodgers vs. the Rockies. (0:32)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup Sunday for the series finale against the Texas Rangers, activated off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child in Southern California.

Ohtani is set to bat leadoff as the designated hitter in Sunday's game.

The Dodgers designated outfielder Eddie Rosario for assignment in a corresponding move.

"I am so grateful to my loving wife [28-year-old former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka] who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the series' first two games, which the Dodgers split, in a series matching the previous two World Series winners. He appeared in all of Los Angeles' previous 20 games, hitting .288 with six home runs and 21 runs scored (one off the major league lead).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.