The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right lat strain.

Also Sunday, right-hander Jacob Barnes was designated for assignment, while fellow right-handers Dillon Tate and Paxton Schultz were called up from Triple-A Buffalo.

Sandlin, 28, is 0-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.

Barnes, 35, surrendered a grand slam to Rowdy Tellez in the 12th inning of Toronto's 8-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. He was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in six relief appearances this season.

Tate, 30, is 0-0 with one save and a 1.50 ERA in five relief appearances this season with the Bisons.

Schultz, 27, has yet to record a decision with a 2.08 ERA in four relief appearances this season with Buffalo.