Outfielder Wyatt Langford was activated off the injured list and inserted into the starting lineup for the Texas Rangers' series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Langford initially was placed on the 10-day injured list April 9 due to a right oblique strain. He is batting fifth and will play in left field in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Langford, 23, shares the team lead in homers (4). He also has six RBIs and is batting .244 in 12 games this season.

Also on Sunday, the Rangers optioned third baseman Ezequiel Duran to Triple-A Round Rock.

Duran, 25, is 0-for-14 with four strikeouts in seven games this season.