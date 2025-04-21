Trent Grisham starts the Yankees off fast with a homer on the game's third pitch. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Trent Grisham on the paternity list Monday, in advance of a three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians and recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Grisham, 28, has started 13 of the 20 games he has played this season in center field, batting .320 with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

In seven major league seasons, he is batting .216 with 76 home runs and 259 RBIs in 643 games with the Milwaukee Brewers (2019), San Diego Padres (2020-23) and Yankees.

Grisham won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award with the Padres in 2020 and 2022.

Vivas, 24, is poised to make his major league debut. He was batting .343 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He has been in the minor leagues for seven seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yankees organizations.