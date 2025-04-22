Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt has a Grade 2 left oblique strain and is expected to sit out at least a month.

He underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the diagnosis and was scheduled to be evaluated by team orthopedist Dr. Ken Akizuki. Schmitt, injured in a batting cage during a weekend road series with the Los Angeles Angels that landed him on the 10-day injured list, was scheduled to be reevaluated at the end of the homestand this weekend.

Schmitt, 26, has played seven of his nine games at first base after changing positions this year. He is batting .174 with two RBIs.