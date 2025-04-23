CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Dodgers starter Blake Snell will back off his throwing program as he continues to recover from left shoulder inflammation, according to manager Dave Roberts.

"As he was playing catch, he just didn't feel great," Roberts said Wednesday afternoon before the Dodgers played the Chicago Cubs. "Right now, we're going to slow play the throwing. Will probably get it looked at again when we get back home."

Snell, 32, has been on the injured list since early April after making just two starts for the Dodgers. He signed a five-year, $182 million contract this past offseason.

Snell, who was set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, felt discomfort in the shoulder while playing catch Tuesday. Roberts was asked how concerning the latest setback was.

"I wouldn't say concerning because part of the messaging from us to Blake is, it's about later on in the season and if there's any type of discomfort, let's not try to fight through it," Roberts responded.

Snell is one of several Dodgers pitchers on the mend, including left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who pitched three innings in a minor league start Tuesday, his second rehab outing this spring.

"Velocity was good," Roberts said. "Got into the fourth inning. He'll make a start next week. Really positive stuff."

The Dodgers also received positive news about right-hander Tyler Glasnow after he left his last start with leg cramps. His latest bullpen session went well, according to Roberts.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is throwing again after missing time on the paternity list. He'll have another bullpen session Saturday as he recovers from elbow surgery, though the team still doesn't have a timetable for his return to major league action.

The team was also without catcher Will Smith on Wednesday after he injured his wrist on a play at the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

"As he made the tag, his [left] wrist turned in and so there's some residual soreness," Roberts said.

Smith could get imaging done when the team returns to Los Angeles, but Roberts wasn't overly concerned about the injury.