CHICAGO -- Most players are happy to be done facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong might not be one of them.

The Los Angeles native has torched his childhood team this season, including Wednesday night at Wrigley Field when he went 3-for-4 with a home run, two stolen bases and a career-high four RBIs, helping the Cubs to a 7-6 win. It came one night after Chicago beat L.A. 11-10, with Crow-Armstrong contributing another home run.

He was asked Wednesday whether his production has special meaning coming against the team he used to root for.

"Absolutely," he said. "I mean, they are regarded as the best, and I think we've enjoyed being able to show that we're right there with them, and yeah, it's always a little extra special for me getting to do it against the team I grew up going to see."

Crow-Armstrong erased a 2-0 Cubs deficit with an opposite-field, three-run homer in the fourth inning, then added a run-scoring single an inning later, which turned out to be the final run of the night for the Cubs.

Overall, he had four home runs and nine RBIs in the seven-game season series against the Dodgers, which the Cubs won 4-3 after losing the first two games in Japan in mid-March. But that was before the Cubs' offense took off. They're averaging an MLB-high 6.3 runs per game.

Crow-Armstrong's season took off as well, starting over a week ago when the teams met in Los Angeles. In the 10 games since, the 23-year-old is hitting .400 with five home runs.

"He needs to send me a bottle of wine or some golf balls with all the success he's had," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts quipped before Wednesday's game.

Roberts and Crow-Armstrong exchanged pleasantries before the first game of the series, as the second-year player is friends with Roberts' son, Cole. The two played against each other growing up.

"I got a couple different connections to Doc," Crow-Armstrong said. "He's so great."

That's the same word Crow-Armstrong's teammates are using about him as he continues to impress both at the plate and in the field. According to ESPN Research, he's the fastest player in Cubs history to reach five home runs and 10 stolen bases, doing it in 26 games.

Plus, his pitchers love seeing him patrol center field.

"Defensively, I got to say he's probably the best," Wednesday's starter, Matthew Boyd, said. "And what he's doing at the plate is no surprise."

Crow-Armstrong showed signs of breaking out late last year but then struggled early this season before locking in during the Cubs' most recent road trip. He said he got "on-time" with his swing while learning how to deal with failure better. He was asked how satisfied he is with his game right now.

"If it comes out in a win, it's very satisfactory," he said. "It makes me feel very content. I love being able to impact it in any way I can."

So does his manager, who called Wednesday a "wonderful game" for Crow-Armstrong.

"He made his presence felt in a big way for sure," Craig Counsell said.

Crow-Armstrong is quickly becoming a fan favorite, as the Cubs faithful are taking to his aggressive style of play. He was asked what it's like to hear his name chanted when he comes to the plate after producing in previous at-bats.

"I've tried to tune that out," he said with a laugh. "I was actually thinking about it yesterday and I was like, I got to be 0-for-20 when they've chanted my name. But they continue to chant and they get behind every one of us and it's the coolest thing."