          How to watch 2025 Savannah Bananas baseball: ESPN schedule

          ESPN will broadcast 10 Savannah Bananas games this summer. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
          Apr 24, 2025, 04:52 PM

          "Banana Ball" is hitting stadiums: and screens: this summer. Baseball's growing sensation, the Savannah Bananas, will be showcased Friday and Saturday nights on ESPN or ESPN2 from April to August. All 10 games will also be simulcast live on Disney+ and ESPN+. Fans can catch the action in the Savannah Bananas streaming hub.

          When can fans tune into the Savannah Bananas on ESPN networks this summer?

          *All times are Eastern

          • April 26: Clemson, S.C., Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • May 10: Nashville, Nissan Stadium, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 7: Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 28: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 5: Boston, Fenway Park, 7 p.m., ESPN

          • July 26: Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 1: Baltimore, Camden Yards, 7 p.m., ESPN

          • Aug. 2: Baltimore, Camden Yards, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 9: Denver, Coors Field, 9 p.m., ESPN2

          • Aug. 15: Chicago, Rate Field, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          How can fans access more Savannah Bananas content?

          "Bananaland", a five-part ESPN+ Original series, takes fans behind the scenes of the franchise.