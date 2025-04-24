How to watch 2025 Savannah Bananas baseball: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

"Banana Ball" is hitting stadiums: and screens: this summer. Baseball's growing sensation, the Savannah Bananas, will be showcased Friday and Saturday nights on ESPN or ESPN2 from April to August. All 10 games will also be simulcast live on Disney+ and ESPN+. Fans can catch the action in the Savannah Bananas streaming hub.

When can fans tune into the Savannah Bananas on ESPN networks this summer?

*All times are Eastern

April 26: Clemson, S.C., Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m., ESPN2

May 10: Nashville, Nissan Stadium, 8 p.m., ESPN2

June 7: Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m., ESPN2

June 28: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park, 7 p.m., ESPN2

July 5: Boston, Fenway Park, 7 p.m., ESPN

July 26: Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 1: Baltimore, Camden Yards, 7 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 2: Baltimore, Camden Yards, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 9: Denver, Coors Field, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 15: Chicago, Rate Field, 8 p.m., ESPN2

How can fans access more Savannah Bananas content?

"Bananaland", a five-part ESPN+ Original series, takes fans behind the scenes of the franchise.