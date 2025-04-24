How to watch 2025 Savannah Bananas baseball: ESPN schedule

"Banana Ball" is hitting stadiums: and screens: this summer. Baseball's growing sensation, the Savannah Bananas, will be showcased Friday and Saturday nights on ESPN or ESPN2 from April to August. All 10 games will also be simulcast live on Disney+ and ESPN+. Fans can catch the action in the Savannah Bananas streaming hub.
When can fans tune into the Savannah Bananas on ESPN networks this summer?
*All times are Eastern
April 26: Clemson, S.C., Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m., ESPN2
May 10: Nashville, Nissan Stadium, 8 p.m., ESPN2
June 7: Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m., ESPN2
June 28: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park, 7 p.m., ESPN2
July 5: Boston, Fenway Park, 7 p.m., ESPN
July 26: Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Aug. 1: Baltimore, Camden Yards, 7 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 2: Baltimore, Camden Yards, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Aug. 9: Denver, Coors Field, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Aug. 15: Chicago, Rate Field, 8 p.m., ESPN2
How can fans access more Savannah Bananas content?
"Bananaland", a five-part ESPN+ Original series, takes fans behind the scenes of the franchise.