WASHINGTON -- All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams rejoined the Nationals from the 10-day injured list before their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Infielder Trey Lipscomb was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for the 24-year-old Abrams on the active roster.

Abrams was batting .244 with a .585 slugging percentage, an .874 OPS, 4 homers, 7 RBIs and 4 steals in 11 games when he went on the IL on April 12 with a strained right hip flexor.

Abrams and Nationals teammate James Wood entered Thursday tied for second in the majors with two leadoff homers each.

Last season, Abrams was an NL All-Star for the first time but also was demoted to the minors in September after staying out late during a road trip.