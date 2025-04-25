PHOENIX -- The Tampa Bay Rays placed rookie outfielder Jake Mangum on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain Thursday.

Mangum was injured trying to run out a groundout in the fourth inning of the Rays' 7-6 win over Arizona on Wednesday night. Imaging conducted Thursday morning confirmed the strain.

"I feel for Jake, because he was doing a lot of good things," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters before Thursday night's games against the Diamondbacks. "Plays with a unique intensity that I think makes his teammates better. We get excited when he does things, and to see him now going to have to miss some time is frustrating."

Mangum is hitting .338 with seven RBIs and an American League-best eight steals in 21 games this season. He spent three seasons at Triple-A Durham and was called up after right fielder Josh Lowe went down with a right oblique strain on Opening Day.