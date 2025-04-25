Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets activated former batting champion Jeff McNeil from the 10-day injured list Thursday night.

The two-time All-Star second baseman hasn't played for the Mets this season because of a right oblique strain. He batted .393 with two homers in eight rehab games across three minor league levels.

McNeil, 33, batted just .238 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 129 games for New York last season. That was well below his .326 mark that won the 2022 National League batting crown.

Overall, McNeil has a .289 career average, 68 homers and 313 RBIs in 801 games over six seasons.

New York also optioned infielder Brett Baty and catcher Hayden Senger to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. The Mets are expected to activate catcher Francisco Alvarez prior to Friday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Alvarez, 23, also has missed the entire season after fracturing his left hand March 8 during batting practice. He batted .179 with one homer in seven rehab games across three minor league affiliates.

Alvarez was a standout as a rookie in 2023 when he had 25 homers and 63 RBIs in 123 games. Last season, he regressed with just 11 homers and 47 RBIs in 100 games.

Baty, 25, has batted .204 with one homer and four RBIs in 19 games this season. Senger, 28, was hitting .179 in 13 games.