LOS ANGELES -- Major League Baseball issued a one-game suspension to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham for what it described as "inappropriate actions towards fans" in a game at Angel Stadium earlier this week.

The suspension was to be served during Friday's road game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Pham has appealed. His suspension will be on hold while the appeal process plays out.

Pham, 37, was caught on camera giving a lewd hand gesture toward fans in the left-field seats during Wednesday's fifth inning. Moments earlier, a fan in that vicinity reached over the wall and placed his glove on Pham as he attempted to make a play on a ball hit down the line. That fan was then moved to a different section of Angel Stadium.