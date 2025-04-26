Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Kody Clemens from the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

Clemens, who went 0-for-6 with one walk in seven games for the Phillies this season, was designated for assignment Wednesday. He has been added to the Twins' 26-man roster in time for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in Minneapolis.

To make room for Clemens, the Twins have placed prized prospect Luke Keaschall on the 10-day injured list. The 22-year-old infielder sustained a nondisplaced fracture in his right forearm Friday night when Angels starter Kyle Hendricks hit him with a pitch in the first inning.

Keaschall made an immediate impact for the Twins after being called up last week. The 2023 second-round pick produced a .368/.538/.526 slash line with three doubles, four runs, two RBIs and five steals in seven games.

Clemens has appeared in 153 games since making his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2022. The left-handed hitter has a .197/.242/.367 slash line with 14 homers and 48 RBIs in 402 plate appearances.