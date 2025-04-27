LOS ANGELES -- One month into the regular season and the Los Angeles Dodgers already have two starters dealing with shoulder injuries after right-hander Tyler Glasnow left Sunday's outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the start of the second inning with "discomfort."

Glasnow also left early from a start against the Texas Rangers last Sunday with lower leg cramps.

Los Angeles left-hander Blake Snell is currently on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Snell had a setback during his recovery program last week but an MRI on Thursday did not show any additional damage.

In the first inning Sunday, Glasnow gave up back-to-back home runs to Andrew McCutchen and Enmanuel Valdez. He came out to warm up before the second inning before he was visited by manager Dave Roberts and a trainer.

Right-hander Ben Casparius replaced Glasnow with the Dodgers holding a 4-2 lead in the final game of a three-game series.

Over his first four starts this season, Glasnow was 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA. The Los Angeles-area native started his major league career with the Pirates from 2016-18.

The oft-injured pitcher has dealt with setbacks that included an elbow strain that kept him out of last season's playoffs and Tommy John surgery that limited him to 16 starts between 2021 and 2022 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.