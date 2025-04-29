LOS ANGELES -- Tyler Glasnow was placed on the injured list Monday with what the Los Angeles Dodgers described as shoulder inflammation, joining fellow frontline starter Blake Snell, who has been sidelined by a similar injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Glasnow's right shoulder is structurally sound but is also dealing with what Roberts called "overall body soreness."

Glasnow allowed back-to-back homers in Sunday's first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, then was taken out of the game after experiencing discomfort while warming up for the second. Afterward, Glasnow expressed frustration at his constant string of injuries and speculated that his latest ailment might stem from the mechanical adjustments he made to improve the health of his elbow.

Glasnow missed the last two and a half months of last season -- including the playoffs -- with what was initially diagnosed as an elbow sprain, a big reason why the Dodgers were relegated to just three starting pitchers in their march toward a World Series title. Now, he is one of eight starting pitchers on the Dodgers' injured list.

One of those arms, Tony Gonsolin, will be activated to make his first major league start in 20 months on Wednesday. But the Dodgers are short enough on pitching that they'll have to stage a bullpen game the day prior.

"Pitching is certainly volatile," said Roberts, who added journeyman right-hander Noah Davis to the roster in Glasnow's place. "We experienced it last year and essentially every year. I think the thing that's probably most disconcerting is the bullpen leading Major League Baseball in innings. When you're talking about the long season, the starters are built up to go take those innings down. That's sort of where my head is at as far as trying to make sure we don't redline these guys in the 'pen."

Dodgers relievers entered Monday's series opener against the Miami Marlins having accumulated 121⅓ innings, 7⅔ more than the Chicago White Sox, who are already on a 122-loss pace.

Glasnow and Snell aren't expected to be out for a prolonged period at this point, but their timetables are nonetheless uncertain. Clayton Kershaw could return before the end of May, but Shohei Ohtani might not serve as a two-way player until after the All-Star break. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki could temporarily assume a traditional five-day schedule, as opposed to the once-a-week routine they've been following, but the Dodgers currently have just four starting pitchers on their active roster.

Glasnow, 31, is in his 10th year in the big leagues but has never compiled more than 134 innings in a season, a mark he set last year. The Dodgers acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays and subsequently signed him to a five-year, $136.56 million extension in December 2023 with the thought that his injury issues might be behind him. That is certainly not the case.

"Tyler said it -- very frustrating," Roberts said. We're just trying to get to the bottom of it."