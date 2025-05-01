Open Extended Reactions

A new week brings ... shocker! Yet another No. 1 team atop our list.

The National League continues to dominate MLB as well as our power rankings, with seven of the top 10 clubs residing in the Senior Circuit. Meanwhile, the American League is represented by two East teams and a red-hot Central squad.

As we enter May, it's time to start taking what we've seen -- for better or worse -- a little more seriously as the sample size continues to grow. How do we make sense of all these first month performances?

Our expert panel has combined to rank every team based on what we've seen and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Jesse Rogers, Alden Gonzalez and Buster Olney to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Record: 21-10

Previous ranking: 3

The pitching continues to be nothing short of remarkable, coming at a time when the Mets have been without Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, and closer Edwin Diaz has been shaky. The Mets' pitching staff has the best ERA but they're also dominating in underlying metrics, as well -- the lowest home run rate (by far), second-highest ground ball rate, third-highest strikeout rate and fourth-best rate of stranding baserunners. Only one team has allowed fewer stolen bases. -- Olney

Record: 21-10

Previous ranking: 1

Shohei Ohtani turned on the first pitch he saw from Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday night and launched it 114 mph for a leadoff homer. It marked his first time going deep in 13 days. Mookie Betts, the man who hits behind him, has scuffled for most of that stretch. Max Muncy, meanwhile, went 106 plate appearances before finally connecting on his first home run Wednesday. The Dodgers' offense is still rounding into form, an even bigger concern when coupled with the shoulder injuries that recently hit Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. But the team has nonetheless won 21 of its first 31 games. -- Gonzalez

Record: 18-13

Previous ranking: 4

The Yankees have consistently built strong bullpens over the past decade, and so there is a natural recognition within the organization that more (and better) will be needed from this group as the season progresses. Devin Williams struggled so badly that he made the decision to remove him from the closer role easy for the coaching staff, and for now he'll try to recover in a middle relief role. Jonathan Loaisiga will soon return, and the team's hope is that the eventual return of Luis Gil to the rotation next month will ease the stress on a bullpen that's generated a lot of innings (116 ⅓, seventh most in the majors). -- Olney

Record: 19-11

Previous ranking: 2

A Padres offense without Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth received a welcomed sight in the form of Xander Bogaerts on Tuesday. The shortstop entered with his OPS at just .663, then homered for the first time this season and added an RBI single as his team beat the red-hot Giants and snapped a four-game losing streak. Bogaerts is coming off an underwhelming 2024 season that saw him slash just .264/.307/.381. He is in the third year of an 11-year, $280 million contract that was widely viewed as a gross overpay. The Padres could desperately use a bounce-back year from him. -- Gonzalez

Record: 18-13

Previous ranking: 7

The Cubs' offense came back to Earth over the weekend in a series loss to the Phillies, prompting manager Craig Counsell to make lineup changes. Moving up was catcher Carson Kelly, while shortstop Dansby Swanson dropped. He began the week hitting .170 with runners on-base with a whopping 4.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. It landed him in the 8-hole, where there will be less pressure as the top and middle of the Cubs' order continue to get on base at a solid clip. Counsell's decision looked smart as Kelly clobbered a home run in his first game batting cleanup. -- Rogers

Record: 19-12

Previous ranking: 5

The Giants wrapped up a 5-2 homestand against the Brewers and Rangers last week with back-to-back walk-off victories. The first was delivered by Patrick Bailey, who went into that game batting just .159. The second came courtesy of a little league home run, when Heliot Ramos' slow roller was followed by errant throws from the opposing pitcher and first baseman. With that, the Giants improved to 19-10. It's early still but in their first year under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, they seem to have an air of magic about them. -- Gonzalez

Record: 19-12

Previous ranking: 9

The Tigers avoided a sweep against the Astros on Wednesday thanks in large part to a grand slam by none other than Javier Baez, who took advantage of Houston's short left-field dimensions to notch his first home run this season. Baez's contract has been an albatross, but he has been a solid hitter this season, carrying a .296/.337/.407 slash line through the end of April. The Tigers came into the year in search of right-handed power alongside newcomer Gleyber Torres. Getting production out of Baez and a rejuvenated Spencer Torkelson (.241/.359/.537 slash line) has been huge. -- Gonzalez

Record: 17-13

Previous ranking: 8

It is remarkable how closely these 2025 Phillies resemble the Tigers teams that David Dombrowski built when he was with Detroit. The Phillies have an elite rotation, just as those Detroit teams did (Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, et al), and Philadelphia has a lineup packed with sluggers, like the Tigers had Miguel Cabrera, Magglio Ordonez and Prince Fielder. And these Phillies also have bullpen concerns, just as those Tigers did. At some point, the Phillies will need more relief depth, whether it comes from a starter moved to the bullpen, an internal promotion or a trade. -- Olney

Record: 16-14

Previous ranking: 6

Some concern has popped up around D-backs closer Justin Martinez lately. The explosive right-hander had been experiencing a bout of shoulder fatigue that kept him out of some recent games, then saw his fastball velocity drop over his last couple outings. Martinez told MLB.com his arm "doesn't bother me anymore" and chalked up his velocity dip to shoulder-strengthening exercises he had been taking part in. The D-backs got Kevin Ginkel, one of their more important high-leverage relievers, back from the injured list Tuesday. But Martinez's health will be important to monitor moving forward -- especially with A.J. Puk out for an indefinite time while dealing with elbow inflammation. -- Gonzalez

Record: 17-15

Previous ranking: 11

Boston has a good problem developing in Triple-A, where star prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are thriving. Mayer has four doubles and seven homers in his first 24 games, and Anthony is dominating the strike zone, with 21 walks and 22 strikeouts on top of his 1.004 OPS. The front office has clear alternatives in the event of injuries or lack of performance at the big league level, as well as valued trade options -- maybe not these two prospects, but marketable big leaguers, like Wilyer Abreu -- for the July trade deadline. -- Olney

Record: 18-12

Previous ranking: 16

Slowly but surely, the Mariners passed every AL West team recently on their way to first place this week as they've won their last seven series in a row. Seattle has finally started hitting -- it ranked fourth in OPS last week (April 22-29), tied for the second-most home runs (10). Jorge Polanco went off, hitting five of the 10 while driving in 12. He was 9-for-16 over that time frame and is proving to be a good pickup for a hitting-starved team. -- Rogers

Record: 16-14

Previous ranking: 14

Quick, which pitcher leads the league in Baseball-Reference WAR? If you guessed Hunter Brown, you know your baseball. Brown is helping the Astros inch their way toward first place in the division as he's been dominant through six starts this year, including his latest -- a nine-strikeout performance against the Royals on Sunday. He's given up just 24 hits in 37 innings while issuing a miniscule seven walks to 40 K's. It's exactly what Houston has needed as it continues to figure out its new-look offense. Brown showed signs of it last year, but he's emerging as a true No.1 starter. -- Rogers

Record: 14-16

Previous ranking: 15

If the Braves overcome that brutal 0-7 start and make the playoffs, the narrative of their season will have to mention three emerging players -- shortstop Nick Allen, acquired in a minor offseason trade with Oakland; right fielder Eli White, who has gone from bench player to regular as the Braves await the return of Ronald Acuna Jr.; and Alex Verdugo, who spent the offseason waiting for a deal before signing with Atlanta for $1.5 million. That trio has spurred the recent turnaround. -- Olney

Record: 16-15

Previous ranking: 18

Have the Reds turned the corner or did a series sweep in Colorado just pad some stats? Time will tell, but the confidence boost for the offense must have some meaning. Seemingly everyone in the lineup hit at Coors Field, which celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday -- though it was the Reds who celebrated that night when newcomer Austin Hays blasted two home runs. That came one night after Cincinnati totaled 13 hits in an 8-7 win. Overall, the Reds scored 22 runs in the three games against Colorado and then came home and beat the Cardinals. Nice week. -- Rogers

Record: 16-15

Previous ranking: 10

The Rangers continue to have all sorts of problems scoring runs, especially now that Corey Seager is on the shelf. They rank in the bottom five in the majors in average runs per game -- and that includes a 15-run outburst against the A's on Tuesday. That came after six straight games of scoring fewer than four runs. Texas won a few of those contests thanks to its pitching staff but outside of Wyatt Langford and Josh Smith, the Rangers simply aren't getting enough production at the plate. Marcus Semien heads the list of players who are struggling. -- Rogers

Record: 17-13

Previous ranking: 12

Steven Kwan flirted with a .400 batting average into June last year. This year, his early-season surge has been predicated largely on power. His slugging percentage sits at .466, 70 points higher than his career mark heading into 2025. An April surge, though, is nothing new. Lots of major league hitters struggle out of the gate, but Kwan has a career .323/.397/.427 slash line through the season's first full month. "I think it being the start of the year helps a lot," Kwan told MLB.com. "All your prep takes just a little longer, in a good way. You're very intentional." -- Gonzalez

Record: 14-16

Previous ranking: 19

Chandler Simpson made peace long ago with the reality that he is at his best when he gets on base and runs like hell, rather than getting swept up in the collective effort of his generation to put the ball in the air. One number will largely define his career: on-base percentage. And so far, so good -- he has a .349 OBP in his first days in the big leagues, with five strikeouts to three walks. He's hit a total of two home runs since he started college -- i.e., in over 2,000 plate appearances. That's a good thing ... for him. -- Olney

Record: 16-15

Previous ranking: 13

The Brewers' rotation is quietly starting to come together. It is up to eighth in starter's ERA -- that's one spot higher than the first-place Cubs -- and just got Tobias Myers back from an oblique strain. With Quinn Priester pitching well in the back end and the long-awaited return of Brandon Woodruff nearing, Milwaukee's arrow is pointing up. The Brewers haven't had as tough of a schedule as the Cubs, but until playing the White Sox this week, it's still been pretty gnarly. Milwaukee has played 23 games against plus-.500 teams -- third most in the NL behind the Cubs and Giants. -- Rogers

Record: 16-15

Previous ranking: 21

The Royals sat at 8-14 on April 19. Since then they have won eight of nine games to stay relevant in the AL Central. And though their offense continues to be a problem -- they've hit the fewest home runs in the majors this year, with their outfield combining for just four -- their pitching has been a strength. The Royals' staff has posted a 2.14 ERA since April 20. Four of their starters -- Michael Lorenzen, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic -- have combined for a 1.66 ERA since then. -- Gonzalez

20. Athletics

Record: 16-15

Previous ranking: 24

JP Sears continues to take steps forward, emerging as a top starter for the Athletics. His ERA has dropped each year he's been with the A's as he sports a nifty 2.94 mark after six outings, including a one-run performance against Texas on Monday. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts in that game, a number he's reached in half his starts. Sears is doing it with some nasty breaking stuff, including a slider/sweeper combo that has stymied hitters. He's even getting some back luck on those pitches, as his expected numbers on them are lower than his actual ones. -- Rogers

Record: 13-18

Previous ranking: 26

There's no better antidote to early season struggles than a light schedule. Give the Twins credit, though -- they took advantage of it. They hosted the White Sox and Angels for six games last week and won five of them, including holding the Angels to just one run in 18 innings on Saturday and Sunday. Seven of those innings were pitched by Joe Ryan, who was coming off a rough outing against the Braves but now has a 3.18 ERA through his first six starts. David Festa, meanwhile, has allowed just two earned runs in 13 innings this season. And Chris Paddack has been much better, posting a 2.25 ERA in his last four starts. The rotation beyond Pablo Lopez is seemingly solidifying. -- Gonzalez

Record: 14-16

Previous ranking: 17

Toronto plays its home games in a ballpark that fosters home runs, and the team's big offseason acquisition was Anthony Santander, who hit more home runs last season than anyone not named Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. It is shocking, then, to see Toronto's lack of power early in this season: Incredibly, the Blue Jays have just four more total home runs (19) than the Yankees have hit in the first inning (15). Santander has just four this year, with a shockingly low slugging percentage of .316, while Bo Bichette is still looking for his first home run. The Jays are 26th place in runs scored. Not good. -- Olney

Record: 12-18

Previous ranking: 20

Under general manager Mike Elias, Baltimore has worked from the same playbook as the Astros and Cubs a dozen years ago: tanking, followed by the drafting of elite position players, followed by some success at the big league level. Where the Orioles' path diverged from those models, however, is in spending on pitching. The Cubs invested $155 million in Jon Lester, for example, and the Astros traded for the pricey Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. What the O's are doing now -- struggling -- is not a manager problem; it's about a miserly ownership and front office. -- Olney

Record: 14-17

Previous ranking: 22

Lars Nootbaar is on his way to a career season. It's still early but the signs are good, beginning with a strikeout-to-walk ratio that's less than 1.00. That's easily the best of his career as is his overall 17.9% walk percentage. It's all added up to a .400 OBP and .800-plus OPS. The Cardinals are using this season to figure out who they want as part of their future and the 27-year-old is showing them -- at least through the first month -- that he should be included in that conversation. -- Rogers

Record: 13-18

Previous ranking: 27

Some of the expected teams leading up to the trade deadline aren't perceived by rival executives to have much in the way of valued options, but the Nationals could be popular among scouts, with Nathaniel Lowe (who has six homers and a respectable .786 OPS), Alex Call (strong OBP) and closer Kyle Finnegan. According to Fangraphs, the Nationals' chances for making the playoffs stand at 1% -- and general manager Mike Rizzo has a reputation built on his decisiveness. -- Olney

Record: 12-17

Previous ranking: 23

There were plenty of mediocre performances on the mound for the Angels this past week as no starter gave up less than three runs in an outing while the bullpen had its issues as well. Tyler Anderson and Jack Kochanowicz each pitched a quality start, but in between, Jose Soriano, Kyle Hendricks and Yusei Kikuchi all struggled. Reliever Carl Edwards Jr.'s return to the majors didn't go smoothly, nor did an outing by Victor Mederos. Only Ryan Johnson pitched well out of the pen. It's added up to a staff ERA closer to 5.00 than 4.00 and a ranking in the bottom five of the AL. -- Rogers

Record: 12-18

Previous ranking: 25

The assumption going into spring training was that Sandy Alcantara would eventually become the most coveted starting pitcher in the trade market, as he works in his first full season after an elbow reconstruction. But there is no getting around this reality: Alcantara is really struggling, with an 8.31 ERA following his truncated outing in Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. His strikeout rate is a shockingly low 6.58 per nine innings. His changeup has devolved from one of the most devastating pitches to a problem. Right now, he has no trade value. -- Olney

Record: 12-19

Previous ranking: 28

Paul Skenes went into the belly of the beast and took care of business Friday, shutting down the Dodgers in Los Angeles with a gem of a performance. He pitched into the seventh inning, giving up five hits -- three to No. 9 hitter Andy Pages -- while striking out nine without issuing a free pass. Skenes threw fastballs for 38% of his pitches, with an even split between his splitter, curve and sweeper. It was masterful and lowered his ERA to 2.39. The shining light of the Pirates continues to do just that: shine. -- Rogers

Record: 7-23

Previous ranking: 29

Through the first 30 games of their 121-loss season in 2024, the White Sox were 6-24. Through their first 30 games of 2025, the White Sox are ... 7-23. And though the lack of progress from even the worst of campaigns has been incredibly exasperating on the South Side of Chicago, White Sox general manager Chris Getz preached patience in a recent session with the local media. "It is frustrating when we don't win ballgames," he said, "but we've got greater hopes of bringing this together. And we know it's going to take time, but we're all confident it's going to happen." -- Gonzalez

Record: 5-25

Previous ranking: 30

German Marquez was charged with seven earned runs in 5⅓ innings against the Braves on Tuesday, and the Rockies lost for the eighth consecutive time. It marked their second such losing streak in 17 games, a 1-16 run that stands as the worst stretch in franchise history. Their overall record by that point was 4-25, tied with the 2003 Tigers and the 1988 Orioles for the worst 29-game start since 1900. The former team ultimately lost 119 games that season. Given the overall strength of this year's NL West, it isn't hard to foresee the 2025 Rockies doing even worse. -- Gonzalez