NEW YORK -- The Mets could be without left-hander A.J. Minter, one of their top relievers, for the remainder of the season, manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday.

Mendoza said Minter, after seeking multiple opinions, is contemplating season-ending surgery to repair his left lat. The other option for Minter is rest and rehab, which would open the door for him to return this season after missing an extended period.

Mendoza said he expects Minter, who was placed on the injured list Sunday, to decide in the next day or two.

"All we know right now is we're dealing with a pretty significant injury here," Mendoza said.

The Mets signed the 31-year-old Minter to a two-year, $22 million contract over the offseason to bolster the bridge to closer Edwin Diaz. He's looked the part through the first month, giving up two earned runs on six hits in 11 innings (1.64 ERA) over a team-high 13 appearances this season.

After feeling discomfort in his left triceps, Minter exited Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals after recording just one out. He underwent an MRI the next day.

The bullpen has helped fuel the Mets' first-place start, combining for a 3.07 ERA -- good for seventh in the majors -- entering Tuesday. Eight relievers have appeared in at least 10 games. Six relievers have accumulated at least 12 appearances. Minter is one of four with a sub-3.00 ERA.

"It's a big blow," Mendoza said. "I'm not going to lie. Not only because of his ability to throw in high leverage, but his ability to get lefties and righties [out]. It's a big blow for sure, but guys will step up. Guys will continue to get opportunities and we got to keep going. Sucks for him. Especially going down this early."

The Mets called up right-hander Jose Urena to replace Minter on the active roster Sunday. They designated him for assignment Tuesday after he surrendered five runs in three innings Sunday and promoted right-hander Kevin Herget to take his spot.

As it stands, Danny Young is the only left-hander in the Mets' bullpen. The Mets are hopeful veteran left-hander Brooks Raley will factor into their calculus to fill the void this summer. The club signed Raley to a one-year contract with a club option for 2026 on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery last May.

"He's throwing bullpens and he's going to work down in Florida and continue to throw his bullpens," Mendoza said of Raley. "So, hopefully in the next couple of weeks, he starts facing batters and then we'll go from there. But he's already throwing bullpens. That's a good sign."