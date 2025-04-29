Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- The light-hitting Toronto Blue Jays hoped to receive a boost of offense as they opened a homestand on Tuesday night vs. the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto, which lost a doubleheader to the New York Yankees Sunday to return home at 13-15, activated outfielder Daulton Varsho from injured reserve. He will start in center field against the Red Sox, and bat sixth in a desperate lineup.

"Just be myself," Varsho told reporters before Tuesday's game, responding to what his approach will be. "Don't try to do too much and just be yourself and go out there and play."

Varsho, 28, who won an American League Gold Glove last season, underwent a right shoulder procedure in September, and went through spring training with the Blue Jays before being placed on the injured list.

While he didn't hit for average last season in his first year with the club, he did make up for a .214 clip with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. The Blue Jays could use any type of infusion, as they have scored an American League East-worst 95 runs. In a recent three-game sweep by the Houston Astros, the Blue Jays were outscored 15-2.

All told, Varsho is a career .225 hitter with a .414 slugging percentage and 79 home runs across five seasons in Arizona and Toronto.

Varsho's return means, at least for one night, veteran outfielder George Springer was penciled in as the designated hitter.

"It makes your lineup better," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "It makes your defence better, just having his personality here is huge."

Varsho's entry allowed the Blue Jays to option infielder Will Wagner, 26, to Triple-A Buffalo. Wagner, the son of Hall of Fame closer Billy Wagner, hit .186 with two RBIs in his stint in Toronto.

The Blue Jays also activated right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence a day after claiming him off waivers from Seattle. Right-hander Paxton Schultz was alsop optioned to Buffalo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.