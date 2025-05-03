Open Extended Reactions

Which version of the 2025 Atlanta Braves is the real version of the 2025 Atlanta Braves?

The first few weeks of the season were quite a journey, one akin to a roller-coaster ride that, like the amusement park attraction, ended more or less where it began -- at the beginning.

Entering the season, the Braves were considered the biggest threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers' supremacy in the National League. While the Dodgers (preseason over/under of 103.5 wins at ESPN BET) were in a tier of their own, the Braves (93.5) topped the next tier, just ahead of a pair of division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

Then Opening Day arrived, with the Braves starting off on a tough seven-game road trip against the San Diego Padres and Dodgers. Atlanta lost all seven games, scoring no runs or one run in four of those defeats.

That is not the way to knock the Dodgers off the mountaintop. Indeed, the old adage about early-season baseball has always been that you can't win the pennant in April, but you might very well lose it. In becoming the 30th team since 1901 to begin a season with seven straight losses, the Braves flirted with some discouraging history.

Still, the Braves' April story was as much defined by how they eventually responded to that early slump. Atlanta continued to flounder into the middle of the month, but then reeled off nine wins in 11 games, nearly leveling the ship.

The Braves haven't yet reached the .500 mark this season, but it seems inevitable they soon will -- and they already pushed their run differential out of negative territory. All in all, Atlanta can at least exhale after the initial stumbles.

To sum it up: Atlanta entered the campaign anointed as the Dodgers' prime challenger -- 2025 Braves version 1. They proceeded to put up one of the 30 worst starts in 125 years -- 2025 Braves version 2. And before April was over, they'd already climbed back to break-even (or thereabouts) which, in effect, resets their near-disastrous season -- 2025 Braves version 3.

Three very different versions of the same team. Which leads back to our initial question: Which Braves are the real Braves?

The 0-7 Braves make ugly history

As mentioned, the Braves are now one of 30 teams to begin a season 0-7, and it's the fifth time a Braves club has appeared on that list, joining 1919, 1980, 1988 and 2016. That ties the Detroit Tigers for the most of any franchise.

Historically speaking, a start that bad and that prolonged rings the death knell in terms of pennant contention. None of the first 29 teams on the list made the playoffs. Indeed, only two managed to finish over .500, and none of the 29 ended with a positive run differential.

Thus, if the Braves complete their rapid climb back to .500 and keep that run differential in the black, they will have already subverted every other team on the 0-7 list. This really is not that surprising, because the 2025 Braves are way better than those other 29 teams.

The 0-7 Club The Braves became the 30th MLB team since 1901 to start 0-7. None of the previous 29 made the playoffs. Here's how the other teams with 0-7 starts have fared so far this century. Year Team Record Run Diff. 3yrRTG 2024 Marlins 62-100 minus-204 67.2 2016 Braves 68-93 minus-130 69.1 2016 Twins 59-103 minus-167 73.2 2010 Astros 76-86 minus-118 66.2 2009 Nationals 59-103 minus-164 67.7 2008 Tigers 74-88 minus-36 80.9 2003 Tigers 43-119 minus-337 63.6 2002 Tigers 55-106 minus-289 60.0

In my historical database, among the various team measures I have are three-year power ratings, used to identify how strong (or not strong) teams were in multiseason windows. If we use Atlanta's season-opening over/under figure as a proxy for their 2025 level, we can estimate their three-year power rating at 95.6 (or 95.6 wins per 162 games).

Only two of the other 29 teams on the 0-7 list had three-year power ratings of 81 or better -- the 1945 Boston Red Sox and the 1983 Astros. Boston had a 86.6 three-year power rating, but it was a special case because of the sudden change in rosters across baseball tracing to players returning from military service. The 1945 Red Sox did not have Ted Williams, Dom DiMaggio, Bobby Doerr or Johnny Pesky. But the 1946 Red Sox had all of them, and won the pennant. A very different case than the 2025 Braves.

The 1983 Astros were more akin to these Braves, and were one of the two 0-7 starters that climbed back over .500 by the end of the season. (The other was the 1980 Braves, who finished 81-80 while being outscored by 30 runs.) Houston ended up 85-77 after its terrible start, which actually stretched to nine straight season-opening losses. The Astros finished three runs in the red in differential, however, and had a three-year power rating of 81.4, more than 14 wins shy of the current Braves.

So, of the 30 teams that started 0-7, the Braves were the most likely of them to bounce back from such a terrible beginning. They spent the last half of April proving that to be the case.

How the offense has helped fuel their turnaround

We've already noted how anemic the Braves' offense was during their opening road trip. Atlanta averaged just two runs per game and batted .151 as a team during the skid. The Braves' collective team OPS (.485) was the worst in baseball.

It took a while, but the Braves' bats have heated up. Heading into their series with the Dodgers, Atlanta had scored 4.9 runs per game (10th in MLB) and posted a .779 OPS (fifth) since their slump. They've done this even as they continue to wait on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s season debut after last year's knee surgery.

The drivers of the offensive uptick have been a little surprising. Sean Murphy had clubbed seven homers in 17 games since coming off the IL, one season after he hit 10 in 72 contests. Young catcher Drake Baldwin had a 1.009 OPS since April 3 and 30-year-old Eli White was at 1.012.

Those surprising outbursts, along with the expected contributions of Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley, have helped the offense recover even as Matt Olson (.767 OPS), Michael Harris II (.614) and Ozzie Albies (.664) were still seeking to reach their career levels.

Still, issues linger

The Braves' pitching still rates as roughly league average for the season as a whole. Last season's NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale has been inconsistent so far, leaving Spencer Schwellenbach as the only rotation member producing at league average or better.

Sale should be fine, but the Braves very much need their big two to become a big three because of what looks like a lack of high-quality rotation depth. In other words, after getting just one start out of Spencer Strider over the season's first few weeks, they need him to get healthy and stay that way. Strider (Grade 1 hamstring strain) is expected to return later this month.

In the bullpen, the Braves have been so-so, mostly because of the struggles of star closer Raisel Iglesias to keep the ball in the yard. After surrendering just four long balls in all of 2024, Iglesias coughed up five homers in his first 11 outings. Because the pitching has underachieved, the Braves' bounce-back has been more warm than boiling.

But the recovery has been undergirded by pretty strong indicators. Atlanta's run differential during the recent 14-9 stretch is equivalent to a 94-win team over a full season, putting the Braves on par with preseason expectations during that span. The problem of course is that 0-7 start.

The other problem is that the National League is full of really good teams.

Have you heard the NL is stacked?

The Braves sat at 14-16 through 30 games. Let's say they maintain the 94-win quality they reached during their recovery over their remaining 132 games. That's a .580 winning percentage, which gets Atlanta to 90 or 91 wins by the end of the season.

If all the teams in the NL were to maintain their current paces (which is admittedly unlikely), there would be five teams that finished with 96 wins or more -- the Mets, Dodgers, Padres, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

Franchise temperatures Is your favorite franchise boiling hot or below freezing? We take the temperature of every club with a brand-new number. Bradford Doolittle »

You can see the Braves' dilemma: Only one playoff slot would be up for grabs. If Atlanta is able to get to 90 or 91 wins, it would be in the mix, but would need to hope that neither Philadelphia nor the Arizona Diamondbacks (both on pace for 88 wins) catch fire, or that one of the top five fall off.

The forecasts don't rule out anything. At FanGraphs, the Braves are making the playoffs in about 70% of simulations, as their model sees the NL East contenders as better than the non-Dodgers contenders in the NL West. Baseball Prospectus has the Braves getting to 92 wins but reaching the playoffs just 54% of the time.

Finally, at ESPN BET, the Braves' over/under for wins has fallen to 88.5, the same as Arizona but less than the Mets (94.5), Phillies (91.5) and Padres (89.5). The upstart Giants are at 84.5.

The Braves are back in the running, but those seven games, along with the strength of the top of the NL, have reduced their margin of error considerably.

How well will they play in May -- and beyond -- and will it be enough?

Atlanta's season might depend on, well, May, or these key upcoming weeks before Strider and Acuna rejoin the team. However they got here, the Braves are currently a middle-of-the-pack team at the bottom line, both in the win-loss column and by run differential. If they continue at this level while waiting for their stars to return, the strong upper tier of the NL could move away from them.

The upcoming schedule, beginning with the current series against the Dodgers, is tough in ways both obvious and sneaky.

After L.A. departs on Sunday, the over-.500 Cincinnati Reds visit, before Atlanta travels to play the Pittsburgh Pirates. There are two series against the Washington Nationals, one at home and one away, and if you're still thinking of the Nats as pushovers, you haven't been paying attention.

There's a return match with San Diego, a trip to Boston, a visit from the Red Sox, and a key three-game set on the road against the Phillies. It's not an easy docket for any club, but especially for one missing two of its biggest stars.

The Braves have mostly righted their teetering ship after their stunning start. Since those seven opening losses, they've been what we thought they would be. Chances are, as the season progresses, players find their level and the roster gets healthier, that will continue to be the case.

The real Braves weren't the team that started 0-7. They might be the team that's played much better since. Now, in what's shaping up as a crowded and strong upper tier in the NL playoff hierarchy, they have to hope that even if they maintain their expected level, it proves to be good enough for another trip to October.