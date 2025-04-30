Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain.

Raley, 30, tweaked his side during batting practice before Tuesday's 5-3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels. He is batting .206 with two home runs, eight RBIs and 20 strikeouts through 24 games this season.

The Mariners called up outfielder Rhylan Thomas from Triple-A Tacoma and designated right-hander Sauryn Lao for assignment in corresponding moves.

Thomas, 25, has yet to make his major league debut. He is batting .319 with one homer, six RBIs and six steals in 26 games at Tacoma.

Lao, 25, made his MLB debut on April 22 at Boston. He allowed one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings, striking out three in Seattle's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.