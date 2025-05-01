Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers added right-handed pitchers J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Loutos on Thursday, among multiple roster moves.

Los Angeles claimed Feyereisen off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and obtained Loutos from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.

In corresponding moves on the 40-man roster, Los Angeles transferred right-handers Blake Treinen (right forearm sprain) and Michael Kopech (right shoulder impingement) to the 60-day injured list. Treinen had been on the 15-day list since April 19, and Kopech since March 18.

Feyereisen, 32, was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA with no walks and two strikeouts in two innings over two relief appearances before the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment on Sunday.

Loutos, 26, made his major league debut last June. He was 0-0 with two saves, a 3.38 ERA, two walks and six strikeouts in eight innings over eight relief appearances for Triple-A Memphis this season.

In a separate move on Thursday, the Dodgers signed free agent infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel, 29, to a minor league contract. He batted .195 last season (46-for-236) with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 74 games combined for the Washington Nationals (64) and Chicago White Sox (10).

