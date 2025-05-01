Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Jose Ramirez, Cleveland's six-time All-Star, became the first third baseman in club history to reach 250 career homers and 250 steals. The 32-year-old reached the mark Thursday during the 10th inning of a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Twins.

250 SBs + 250 HRs = Greatness Cleveland's Jose Ramirez became just the seventh player in MLB history to record 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases with a single franchise. Player Tm. SBs HRs Jose Ramirez CLE 250 260 Derek Jeter NYY 358 260 Craig Biggio HOU 414 291 Barry Bonds SFG 514 762 Ryne Sandberg CHC 344 282 Robin Yount MIL 271 251 Willie Mays SFG 339 660

Ramirez smiled broadly when the public-address announcer and scoreboard showed the milestone. He got aboard with an RBI base hit, then stole second base and scored the game-winning run on Angel Martinez's single.

"At that moment, the last thing you're thinking is any milestones or personal records," Ramirez said through an interpreter. "To me it was where we had the chance to get running, obviously get in a position where I can score with a base hit given the situation of the game."

Ramirez is the seventh player in MLB history to record 250 career home runs and stolen bases with a single franchise, according to ESPN Research, joining Derek Jeter (Yankees), Craig Biggio (Astros), Barry Bonds (Giants), Ryne Sandberg (Cubs), Robin Yount (Brewers) and Willie Mays (Giants).

Ramirez dazzles his teammates on an almost daily basis, so it's not a surprise to them that he has added his name to another elite list.

"It's a testament to hard work for a really long time and being really, really good for a long time," manager Stephen Vogt said. "He came through big with the hit and then he gets the stolen base in the milestone and scores a winning run as well. He should have. He just continues to get accolade after accolade and I really enjoy watching it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.