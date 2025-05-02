Jazz Chisholm Jr. appears to suffer an injury on a swing in the first inning, but still hits a double and reaches third before leaving the game. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, the team announced, three days after sustaining a right oblique strain on a swing against the Baltimore Orioles.

Chisholm had been scheduled to undergo an MRI in New York on Thursday, an off day for the Yankees. The move is retroactive to April 30. Infielder Jorbit Vivas was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Chisholm on the active roster.

Chisholm, 27, is batting .181 with seven home runs and a .714 OPS in 30 games; 10 of his 19 hits have been for extra bases. He has been a plus defender in his return to second base this season, his original position in the majors, after primarily playing center field for the Miami Marlins and third base for the Yankees last season.

Vivas, 24, has yet to make his major league debut. The Yankees called him up in late April, but he was sent back to Triple A three days later without appearing in a game.

Vivas is batting .319 with two home runs, an .862 OPS and 15 walks to eight strikeouts splitting time between second base and third base in the minors this season. The Yankees acquired him, alongside left-hander Victor Gonzalez, from the Los Angeles Dodgers for prospect Trey Sweeney in December 2023.