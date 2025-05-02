Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte was reinstated from the injured list Friday and is in Arizona's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Marte had been sidelined since April 4 after suffering a Grade 1 left hamstring strain while rounding the bases in a game against Washington.

The 31-year-old will play second base and bat leadoff in the Diamondbacks' opener of a three-game series in Philadelphia. Arizona (17-14) enters the game having won two straight against the New York Mets and has won three of its last four overall.

Prior to going on the IL, Marte was batting .348 with a homer and hit safely in all eight games for Arizona.

A day before getting hurt, Marte agreed to a contract that guarantees the All-Star $116.5 million through 2031, a six-year deal that includes a player option and $46 million in deferred money payable through 2040.

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting last season, hitting .292 while setting career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Jorge Barrosa to Triple-A Reno.