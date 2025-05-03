Fernando Tatis Jr. left San Diego's game against Pittsburgh on Friday night after being hit in the arm by a pitch. (0:44)

PITTSBURGH -- Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. left San Diego's game against Pittsburgh on Friday night with a left arm contusion after being hit by a pitch.

The Padres said that initial X-rays were negative and that Tatis was receiving treatment and would continue to be evaluated.

Tatis was batting with two outs in the top of the third inning and was behind 0-1 in the count when he was hit on the left forearm by a high, inside pitch by Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

Tatis immediately dropped his bat and ran backward out of the batters box, cradling his left arm. He dropped to his knee and let his left arm dangle in front of him. Trainers came to Tatis' aid and there was obvious swelling quickly on the forearm where he was hit by the pitch.

Oscar Gonzalez entered the game to run for Tatis and took his spot in right field.

Tatis, 26, is batting .345 with eight homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games this season.