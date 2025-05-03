BOSTON -- Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas suffered what manager Alex Cora called a "significant" left knee injury after he awkwardly fell near first base in the bottom of the second inning against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Speaking after Boston's 6-1 win, Cora said Casas was taken to a local hospital, where he was undergoing more tests on the knee. He said the team would have more information Saturday.

Casas sent a slow roller up the first-base line that Twins starter Joe Ryan bobbled before making an underhand throw to first baseman Ty France. Casas, who was ruled safe on the Ryan error, collapsed to the ground holding his knee as he crossed the bag.

He was carried off the field on a stretcher and replaced by Romy Gonzalez.

"Seemed like he was in shock, to be honest with you," Cora told reporters. "He said it right away that he didn't feel it. .... It's tough.

"He put so much effort in the offseason. I know how he works. Everything he went through in the offseason getting ready for this. He was looking forward to having a big season for us. It didn't start the way he wanted, but he kept grinding, kept working. And now this happened."

Casas entered Friday hitting .184 with three home runs in 28 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.