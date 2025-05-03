Open Extended Reactions

When hungry fans attend Yankee Stadium for day games, they'll have a food option that's catcher-approved.

Just about a month ago, New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells began an Instagram page dedicated to his own personal burrito reviews in MLB cities. The page includes burrito reviews from New York City, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

On Friday, though, the 25-year-old was presented with a different taste-test challenge. He tried three burritos to determine which he would name his favorite; it would be sold at Yankee Stadium as the "Wells Favurrito."

Of the three options, he named a burrito filled with scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, Maple City fries, cheddar jack cheese and chipotle aioli the Wells Favurrito.

"That is unbelievable. The maple is a great touch," Wells said as he took a bite.

One of the other burrito options was filled with scrambled eggs, tater tots, caramelized onion bacon jam, bacon strips, American cheese and 99 burger sauce. The last option? A burrito with scrambled eggs, chorizo, tater tots, pickled jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and fire roasted salsa.

The Wells Favurrito will be sold during day games in sections 110, 217 and 321 at Yankee Stadium.

Wells is hitting .206 with five homers and 17 RBIs.