BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles put third baseman Ramón Urías on the injured list with a hamstring strain before Saturday night's game against Kansas City.

The Orioles called up top prospect Coby Mayo from Triple-A Norfolk. Manager Brandon Hyde said he didn't think Urías, who went on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday, would be out too long.

"I think it's a minor hamstring strain," Hyde said. "He's going to have to have a few days off."

Urías has been a bright spot for the Orioles during their slow start to the season, hitting .292 with two homers. Now he joins a lengthy list of Baltimore players on the IL, including outfielders Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill, infielder Jordan Westburg and several key pitchers.

Mayo is No. 8 in MLB's Top 100 prospects, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, although he went 4 for 41 in his big league debut with Baltimore last season. He's hit .252 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 28 games for Norfolk this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.