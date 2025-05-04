Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet takes a liner off his nose, but he stays in the game. (0:23)

BOSTON -- Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet had a close call Sunday when a liner skipped off his glove and nose on its way to second base for a ground out.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora rushed to the mound with a team trainer after the left-hander narrowly missed a direct hit off the bat of Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa in the fourth inning of the Twins' 5-4 victory. The ball skimmed off Crochet's glove as he turned his head before it hit his nose and continued its path.

Cora and the trainer asked for a towel and Crochet appeared to possibly have a small trickle of blood coming out as his blew his nose.

He stayed in and struck out the next batter, Jonah Bride, with a sweeper. He then gave up Brooks Lee's single to center before Harrison Bader bounced to short, ending the inning.

Crochet was pulled after the fifth inning, throwing 89 pitches and giving up a run on four hits with six strikeouts.

The Red Sox picked up the lefty in a trade with the White Sox during the offseason and signed him to a six-year, $170 million extension on April 1.