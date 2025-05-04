Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga left Sunday's game at Milwaukee after hurting his left leg while running toward first base on a potential double play in the sixth inning of a 4-0 loss to the Brewers.

The Brewers had runners on first and second with one out in a scoreless game when Christian Yelich hit a grounder toward first baseman Michael Busch. Imanaga left the mound to try to help complete a 1-6-3 double play, but he was in clear discomfort as he headed toward first base.

After Yelich beat the throw to first, Imanaga grabbed the back of his left leg. After Cubs officials checked on Imanaga and removed him from the game, the pitcher walked with a clear limp as he headed to the dugout.

Imanaga left his previous start with leg cramps after pitching five innings in a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He was charged with two runs and four hits in 5⅔ innings against the Brewers.