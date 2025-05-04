Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Mets left fielder Jesse Winker had an MRI on Sunday after leaving the first game of New York's doubleheader at St. Louis because of right side discomfort.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Winker was injured while making a throw in the third inning of the Mets' 6-5 loss.

"On the right side in the oblique area, he got hurt on the throw to home plate," Mendoza said. "So, we'll see what we're dealing with here."

Mendoza acknowledged there's always concern when the word oblique is mentioned.

"When you hear that area, those are tricky," Mendoza said. "I don't want to get ahead of myself here."

The 31-year-old Winker was making his first start in left field this season. He had played only two innings in left this year while serving mainly as a designated hitter.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the third. Nolan Gorman hit a fly ball to Winker, who made the catch and threw home to try to nab Brendan Donovan, who slid in safely before catcher Luis Torrens got the ball. Nolan Arenado was ultimately tagged out in a rundown on the play.

Jeff McNeil moved from second base to replace Winker in left. Luisangel Acuña, who was making his first start at third base, switched to second. Mark Vientos entered to play third and take Winker's spot in the lineup.

Winker had a walk and a sacrifice fly in his two plate appearances. He's hitting .239 this season with one homer and 10 RBIs in 24 games.