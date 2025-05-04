Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi left Sunday's win over the Houston Astros because of left calf tightness.

Benintendi went 0 for 3, but he reached on an error in the fifth. He scored on Josh Rojas' bases-loaded walk with two down.

Brooks Baldwin hit for Benintendi in the sixth, then remained in the game as the left fielder.

Benintendi is day to day. He is batting .224 with five homers and 12 RBI in 24 games.

Sunday's game was cut short by rain in the seventh inning. The White Sox won 5-4 to secure their first series win over Houston since 2021.