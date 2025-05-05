George Lombard Jr. ties the game for the Yankees with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning vs. the Astros. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Top shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. was promoted to Double-A by the New York Yankees on Sunday, sources told ESPN, bringing the 19-year-old a step closer to the major leagues after a scorching start to the season.

Lombard, the Yankees' first-round draft pick in 2023 and the son of former big leaguer George Lombard, hit .329/.496/.488 with one home run and 11 stolen bases in 24 games at High-A Hudson Valley. He impressed the Yankees in spring training, hitting a pair of home runs, and lined himself up to be fast-tracked with success.

The Yankees obliged after Lombard showed a more mature approach, walking in more than 20% of his plate appearances in Hudson Valley and striking out at 19.8%. Between his swing decisions and batted-ball data, Lombard impressed evaluators and looked primed for a promotion despite his age, sources said.

Lombard, who turns 20 in June, will be the third-youngest player in Double-A, behind Texas shortstop Sebastian Walcott -- who is increasingly seen as a top-five prospect in the game -- and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nelson Rada.

The Yankees chose Lombard with the 26th pick in the loaded 2023 draft that already has produced Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes, Washington outfielder Dylan Crews, Texas outfielder Wyatt Langford, A's shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cincinnati right-hander Rhett Lowder, Colorado right-hander Chase Dollander, Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel and a cadre of top prospects, including outfielders Max Clark and Walker Jenkins, shortstops Colt Emerson, Arjun Nimmala and Aidan Miller and catcher Kyle Teel.

New York's incumbent shortstop, Anthony Volpe, is hitting .233/.326/.442 with five home runs and ranks among the top 10 at the position in wins above replacement.