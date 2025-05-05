Colton Cowser mashes a home run off Max Scherzer in the first at-bat of the game for the Orioles vs. the Blue Jays. (0:26)

The Toronto Blue Jays transferred three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the 60-day injured list in a series of moves Monday.

The 40-year-old right-hander has not pitched since March 29 -- his Blue Jays debut -- because of inflammation in his right thumb. He will be eligible to return May 29. He recently threw off the mound after getting a second cortisone shot in the thumb.

Scherzer, an eight-time All-Star, is 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA and 3,408 strikeouts in 467 career games with seven teams over 18 seasons.

Right-hander Erik Swanson, who has not pitched this season due to a right forearm injury, was also transferred to the 60-day IL.

Those moves freed up 40-man roster spots for right-handers Spencer Turnbull and Jose Urena, who both signed one-year contracts. Turnbull was optioned to the Florida Complex League.

Turnbull, 32, is 15-29 with a 4.26 ERA in 78 career games (67 starts) with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Urena, 33, was designated for assignment last week by the New York Mets. He appeared in one game this season, earning a three-inning save on April 28 despite allowing five runs on seven hits. He is 44-77 with a 4.80 ERA in 233 career games with seven teams across 11 seasons.

Swanson is 10-16 with a 3.97 ERA and 10 saves in 240 games (11 starts) with the Seattle Mariners (2019-22) and Blue Jays.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.