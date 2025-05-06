Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners claimed outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers from the American League West rival Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Mariners also reinstated utility player Dylan Moore from the 10-day injured list, optioned utility player Samad Taylor to Triple-A Tacoma and designated right-hander Luis F. Castillo for assignment.

Taveras, 26, spent the first six years of his major league career with Texas and started all five games of the Rangers' 2023 World Series win over Arizona in center field. But the Rangers placed Taveras on outright waivers after Sunday's game against the Mariners. Taveras was batting .241 with one home run, eight RBIs and six stolen bases through 30 games. He is a career .240 hitter with 39 homers, 168 RBIs and 72 stolen bases since making his major league debut in 2020.

The Mariners will assume the estimated $3.25 million remaining on a one-year deal for a player they held without a hit in 11 at-bats this season. Moore has not played since April 25 due to right hip inflammation. Before his IL stint, Moore was batting .286 -- which would represent a career high over the course of a full season -- with six home runs and nine RBIs. He has already made starts at second base, shortstop, third base and right field through 23 outings in 2025.

Taylor, 26, appeared in four games for Seattle since April 30 and went 1-for-8 with a run. This is his second season in the Mariners' organization after making his major league debut (31 games) with the Kansas City Royals in 2023. Castillo, 30, made two starts earlier this season and pitched to a 7.71 ERA, with seven walks to just five strikeouts. He previously had not played in the big leagues since 2022 with the Detroit Tigers.