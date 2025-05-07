Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras intends to continue playing through a fractured finger that the team believes he first suffered last season.

An X-ray revealed the fracture on his left middle finger, his catching hand, which had grown so painful the team ordered the scan.

Contreras plans to play with a splint on the finger while catching and hitting, according to MLB.com.

Coming off his second All-Star season, Contreras is batting .242 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 35 games. Contreras hit .281 last year and .289 in 2023. The pain is worse when he's batting, according to MLB.com.

Contreras, 27, was not in the lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Houston Astros, getting the day off after catching the previous two games of the series.