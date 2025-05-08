Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene left Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves after only three innings due to a right groin injury.

Greene struck out six batters and allowed only two hits before he was unable to complete his warmup on the mound in the fourth inning. Greene threw only two warmup pitches, including a last pitch that hit the dirt, before stopping his routine.

Greene immediately attracted a crowd on the mound that included the Reds infielders, an athletic trainer and manager Terry Francona. Following a brief meeting, Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0. The Reds later announced the groin injury led to Greene's early exit.

Greene was coming off a season-high 12 strikeouts, the second-highest total of his big league career, in a 6-1 win over Washington on Friday night.

Greene was sharp again against the Braves. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out the side in the second. Alex Verdugo whiffed on Greene's 101 mph fastball in the third inning to give the right-hander six strikeouts.

Left-hander Brent Suter replaced Greene on the mound.