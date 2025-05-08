Dylan Cease doesn't give up a hit through 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine Yankees in the process. (0:35)

NEW YORK -- Moments after losing a no-hit bid in the seventh inning, San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease left his start against the New York Yankees because of an apparent injury.

The score was tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh when Cease left the game, with the Yankees going on to win 4-3 in extra innings.

Cody Bellinger homered into the second deck in right field on an 0-2 fastball clocked at 98 mph with one out in the seventh for New York's first hit Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.