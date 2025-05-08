The 20-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fall at Pittsburgh's PNC Park last week said Wednesday he remains in pain and described his injuries as "broken everything."

Kavan Markwood gave his first known interview since the fall, telling TribLive on Wednesday that he hasn't seen video of what happened and hopes to be released from the hospital in a week.

"I'm all right," he told the outlet. "I can't really sleep. I have a lot of back pain."

He added of the injuries: "I think when I get home I'll just put ice on it."

Markwood slipped off a railing and tumbled some 21 feet and onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates' 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 30. He was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, has labeled the incident an accident.

Dr. Allan Philp, the chief medical officer for Allegheny General Hospital, told Action News 4 on Wednesday that Markwood suffered severe injuries to his skull, spine, ribs and lungs in the fall.

"I'm happy to say that he's progressed well, he's at a point now where he's off the breathing machine, he's out of the intensive care unit and is preparing to move on to the next step, which will be physical therapy, rehab," Philp told the outlet.