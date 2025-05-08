Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene suffered a Grade 1 groin strain and will be placed on the injured list.

"It's not terrible," Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday. "But it is going to be an IL placement because we need him to miss maybe a start or two."

Greene threw two warmup pitches before the fourth inning during Wednesday night's 4-3 victory at Atlanta. He felt a pull and was removed from the game.

"You don't want to miss him for even a day," Francona said. "But all things considered, he's going to be OK."

Greene is 4-2 with a 2.36 ERA in eight starts this season. He has 61 strikeouts in 45⅔ innings. Greene has averaged 24 starts in his first three seasons in the big leagues and made his first All-Star team last season.

Francona said the team is still weighing its options regarding a roster move and will have more information Friday.