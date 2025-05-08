Open Extended Reactions

History was made in Vatican City on Thursday, when Pope Leo XIV was introduced as the first American to be elected pontiff.

Leo XIV (birth name Robert Francis Prevost) was born and raised in southern Chicagoland, where he served as an altar boy in the St. Mary of the Assumption parish. Now, as he ascends to the papacy, an unlikely Second City staple is celebrating the moment: the Chicago Cubs.

Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/s02yDDegQd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2025

After his election, ABC reported that Leo XIV was a fan of the Cubs.

But John Prevost -- Leo XIV's brother -- had a different view. Prevost spoke to WGN News in Chicago after Leo XIV's election and rebuked the idea that the Pope was a Cubs fan.

"He was never, ever a Cubs fan," Prevost said. "So I don't know where that came from. He was always a [Chicago White] Sox fan."

Later on Thursday, Chicago's ABC7 affiliate also reported on Leo XIV's White Sox fandom. The White Sox themselves got in on the action, posting their own video board celebration and a clip of Prevost's interview with WGN.

Well, would you look at that... Congratulations to Chicago's own Pope Leo XIV pic.twitter.com/U5DJ7TOyDr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 8, 2025

Prevost's theory for the possible confusion? Their mother, whose family was from the north side of the city, was a Cubs fan.

The lone team that can conclusively claim to hold the rights to the new Pope's fandom until further clarification is the Villanova Wildcats. Leo XIV graduated from the university as part of the Class of 1977.

"Roommates Show," a podcast hosted by Wildcats-turned-New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, joked that they'd be having their fellow Villanova alumnus on the show in the near future.